Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: What to Expect From Celebration Marking Monarch's 70 Years on the Throne

Buckingham Palace announced Monday the plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which will be held in recognition of the monarch's 70 years on the throne this June, BBC reported.

Next month marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth took the throne. Much like the 2012 Diamond Jubilee celebrations held for the longest-serving monarch in the United Kingdom's history, the celebrations marking this milestone will take place in the summer.

The palace announced that there will be four days of revelry starting on June 2 and ending June 5. The celebrations will be will be treated as a kingdom-wide holiday. Banks and municipal buildings will be closed.

The festivities will include street parties, a concert with some of the world's "biggest entertainment stars" and a chance to see the Queen's homes, BBC reported.

There will also be a competition to invent a new pudding. Finalists will be judged by a panel that will include Dame Mary Berry and "MasterChef" judge Monica Galetti, BBC reported. The winning pudding recipe will be given out to the public and enjoyed at all official lunches, BBC reported.

There will also be a parade and a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, according to NBC News.

Culture minister Oliver Dowden said the four days of celebrations would be “a celebration to remember,” according to NBC News.

The jubilee will also mark Queen Elizabeth's first without her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who died last year. The jubilee will also be Queen Elizabeth's first in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think during this forthcoming jubilee she will be less visible than she has been for all the previous jubilees because clearly account will be taken of her age and her health at the time things are happening,” Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, told The Guardian.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 in April.

