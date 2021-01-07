Quick-Thinking Congressional Staffers Rescue Electoral Ballot Boxes Right Before Mob Enters Chamber

Quick-thinking congressional aides are being credited with protecting the ballot boxes containing the official electoral votes during Wednesday’s siege of the Capitol. The staffers can be seen carrying the boxes out of harm’s way.

“If our capable floor staff hadn't grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob," Sen. Jeff Markley, D-Oregon, tweeted.

The ceremonial boxes are 10 by 18 inches. They’re made of mahogany and lined with leather. Thanks to staffers, the paper ballots inside were preserved.

