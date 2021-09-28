R. Kelly Accusers, Ex-Wife React to His Conviction on Racketeering and Sex Trafficking Charges | Inside Edition

R. Kelly Accusers, Ex-Wife React to His Conviction on Racketeering and Sex Trafficking Charges

Crime
Drea Kelly
Inside Edition
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:07 PM PDT, September 28, 2021

The singer faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced in May.

R. Kelly’s wife is speaking out today following his conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

“My heart definitely goes out to the survivors and the courage that it takes to even come forward and tell the story. But my heart breaks as a mother, because this is now the legacy that my children will have to deal with and their children's children,” Drea Kelly said on “Good Morning Britain.”

Drea Kelly had three children with the disgraced singer. They were married for 13 years, and she, like the other victims, says she was abused by him.

“You cannot walk away from your bloodline. I have the ability to separate and kind of distance myself from it, but his blood runs through my children's veins. It’s a part of their DNA. They can’t escape it even if they wanted to, so it's very difficult for me to sit in that position,” Drea said.

Kitty Jones, one of R. Kelly’s accusers, told Inside Edition how she felt after hearing the verdict.

“It was a relief, just a mix of emotions. I can't even begin to describe it,” Jones said.

Lizette, another accuser who asked not to use her last name, spoke to Inside Edition along with her lawyer Gloria Allred. 

“I just want us to heal and to move forward, and for him to sit with himself for the rest of his life in that cell,” Lizette said.

“I think he deserves life in prison, and even that wouldn’t be enough as far as I’m concerned,” Allred said.

Questions remain about what’s going to become of R. Kelly’s music, which reportedly rakes in millions in royalties. 

Jesse Daniels and Tamra Simmons were executive producers on the damning Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which is available on demand.  

“My preference is to take it all down, because a lot of the songs and the lyrics he wrote were pertaining to what he was doing to these women,” Simmons said.

R. Kelly faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced in May. He issued a statement on social media Tuesday saying he's innocent and vowed to fight for his freedom.  

