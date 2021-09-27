R. Kelly Found Guilty of Racketeering and Sex Trafficking by Federal Jury | Inside Edition

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Racketeering and Sex Trafficking by Federal Jury

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:06 PM PDT, September 27, 2021

R. Kelly refused to take the stand and testify in his own defense at the trial.

R. Kelly, 54, has been found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York federal courtroom.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was found guilty of all charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering and sex trafficking involving five victims, the New York Post reported. Kelly faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

There were 14 underlying acts associated with the racketeering charge and the government needed proof of only two of the racketeering acts for a guilty charge, NPR reported. The jury found that the government proved 12 of the 14 actions, involving five victims, including late singer Aaliyah. Three acts associated with another alleged victim were not proven.

Kelly will be sentenced at a later date in New York state following Tuesday’s decision. Kelly will also face a second federal trial on charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice in Illinois. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.  

He also faces outstanding criminal charges in Cook County, Illinois, where he was indicted by the state attorney in February 2019 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four alleged victims, three were minors.

He has pleaded not guilty. Additionally, he faces the same charges in Minnesota, where he was charged in August 2019 with engaging in prostitution with a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.

Related Stories

Why Nothing Will Stop These Women From Speaking Out Against R. Kelly
R. Kelly's Lawyer Says He Couldn't Find Client Ahead of Court Appearance
R. Kelly's Onetime Hairdresser Says He Tried to Force Her to Perform Sex Act
Aaliyah Says She Never Married R. Kelly in Unearthed InterviewFlashback

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime