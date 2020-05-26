Raging Memorial Day Party in Philadelphia Shut Down by Cops

Philadelphia police shut down a Memorial Day party raging in an empty Brewerytown lot. None of the 250 attendees were wearing masks or social distancing, as per the city's safer-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The crowd was there listening to a DJ playing some music and because of social media, the crowds grew really large and really rapidly,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to CBS Philly. “Traffic could not get by, even pedestrian traffic walking on the sidewalks could not get by.”

Police were called around 9 p.m. and the party took about an hour to disperse, authorities said.

One man was arrested for disorderly conduct and another was arrested after an illegal gun was discovered in his car. Otherwise, no one was hurt or cited for violating the city’s stay-at-home order.

