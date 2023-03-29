New York State forest rangers rappelled into a 100-foot gorge to recover the remains of a murder victim and to collect any evidence in the case, according to reports.

On March 20, rangers went down the steep and narrow gorge known as the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks to recover the body of 37-year-old Kenneth Darrah, according to Times Union.

The rangers lifted his remains out of the chasm using a system of ropes. They also spent several hours scouring the chasm and the cliff above it for evidence, Times Union reported.

Anything found was turned over New York State Police, according to the Adirondack Almanac.

New York State Police arrested two individuals in connection with the homicide of Darrah, according to the Adirondack Almanac.

Following the recovery of Darrah’s body, police arrested Michael J. Rougeau, 48, and Michael A. Nastasia, 30, who were charged with second-degree murder on March 21 for allegedly stabbing Darrah and throwing him off the AuSable Chasm Bridge in the town of Chesterfield, according to New York State Police.

Rougeau and Natasia have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police initially reported Darrah’s case as a “suspicious” death. An autopsy on Tuesday determined that Darrah died of blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds, according to State Police. Dr. Michael Sikirica, who conducted the autopsy at Glens Falls Hospital, ruled Darrah’s death a homicide, according to Adirondack Daily Enterprise.

The District Attorney’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation by the New York State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Police are asking for anyone with information related to this case to contact State Police at 518-873-2777.

