R&B Singer Jeremih Gets Love From 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper After Hospitalized With COVID-19

R&B singer Jeremih has received an outpouring of support since he was reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. The 33-year-old artist is apparently improving since he was placed in the ICU and on a ventilator, according to sources close to him, TMZ reported.

On Saturday, Rapper 50 Cent asked for his fans to pray for the Chicago-born singer who at the time was "not doing good." By Sunday he tweeted that the artist was "responsive" and "doing a little better." The rapper confirmed that Jeremih has been hospitalized in Chicago, the Daily News reported.

Before then, Jeremih was "fighting for his life," sources told the outlet. They said his condition was reportedly getting worse.

The singer, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, made it to No. 4 on Billboard for six weeks for his 2009 hit, "Birthday Sex." His most recent album titled, "MIH-TY" was released in 2018.

Other rappers and musicians, including Chance the Rapper, have also expressed their support.

"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now," he wrote on Twitter. "I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.

There are more than a quarter-million cases of COVID-19 in Chicago alone, according to Johns Hopkins University.

