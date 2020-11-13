Over 130 Secret Service Quarantined or Infected With COVID-19 as Trump Struggles to Accept Election Loss

Another wave of COVID-19 cases has hit the White House. More than 130 members of the Secret Service are either quarantined or infected with COVID-19, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The outbreak is being linked to the whirlwind of Trump rallies in the days leading up to the election. Trump has not yet responded, and judging by his Twitter feed, his mind is still on his election loss.

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera says he spoke to the president Friday morning.

“He told me he was a realist, he told me he would do the right thing. Every impression he gave me was that if the process was against him, and he was satisfied that every legitimate vote had been counted and every illegitimate vote had been thrown out, that he would follow the edict of the constitution of the United States and surrender the office,” Rivera said.

New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi said, according to her sources, Trump in private has accepted defeat.

“This is a guy from reality TV. He understands high drama. And this is the series finale. And maybe he wants to drag it out a bit,” Nuzzi said.

Inside Edition spoke to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

When asked if Trump would run again in 2024, Giuliani said, "If he did, I couldn't tell you that," adding that “[Trump] still believes that there are enough stolen votes out there that it's going to change the election."

Rumors of voter fraud and compromised voting systems have been repeatedly debunked in recent weeks. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency officials said that the election was “the most secure in American history,” the Associated Press reported.

Trump’s estranged niece, psychologist Mary Trump, predicts Trump will never run again.

“He will never put himself in a position where he can lose like this again,” she said, adding that she believes her uncle will continue to make the transition period to the Biden presidency as difficult as possible.

