Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia Business That Hosted Trump Press Conference, Is Selling Merch

Just moments after Joe Biden was officially projected to be the president-elect Saturday morning, President Donald Trump's campaign team was set to make a "big" announcement they said would take place outside of a "Four Seasons" in Philadelphia. However, upon arrival –– reporters found themselves crouched in the parking of a landscaping company. Its name? Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Inc.

"Four Seasons Landscaping is a family-owned small business run by lifelong Philadelphians," the business, which has been open for 25 years, wrote in a Facebook post. "We were honored to be asked to host a press conference at our facility."

There has since been speculation over whether Trump's campaign had either intentionally or mistakenly scheduled the big speech outside of the landscaping business which, since rising in internet popularity, has begun selling merchandise, including stickers that read, "Make America Rake Again!" and "Lawn and Order!" according to its website.

Initially, Trump tweeted that the press conference would take place at the "Four Seasons" –– but quickly clarified that it was at the landscaping firm, not at the hotel. The Four Seasons Philadelphia also clarified the confusion.

The press conference reportedly confused members of the media who arrived promptly for the 11:30 a.m. announcement –– but ended up in a parking lot of the landscaping firm, located right off the Delaware Expressway –– nestled between a crematory and an adult bookshop.

The conference proceeded as planned –– with Rudolph Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, telling reporters the team's intention to file new lawsuits Monday to object mail ballot-counting in the state of Pennsylvania.

"There was no inspection of a single mail-in ballot," the former Mayor of New York City said. "Some of the ballots look very suspicious."

"Networks don't get to decide elections, courts do," Giuliani told reporters.

He offered no evidence to support his claims.

Among those in attendance at the president's presser was Daryl Brooks, a registered sex offender, who Giuliani welcomed to the podium as a poll watcher and Philadelphia resident. Brooks served time in prison in 1998 after being convicted on charges of sexual assault, lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child for exposing himself to two young girls ages 7 and 11, according to nj.com. Brooks has run for various offices, including both in the Senate and House of Representatives, Politico reported.

Brooks said in a phone interview with Politico late Monday morning that he did not know if Giuliani knew about his conviction, but said he didn’t think it was relevant.

“I’m not sure, but all he asked — he was asking about the truth. I told him the truth and the other ones told him the truth,” Brooks told the outlet.

Brooks continued to deny the charges he was convicted of, alleging the victims were the children of neighborhood drug dealers he had targeted in his community activism. He also alleged Trenton politicians he criticized played a role as well.

Four Seasons Landscaping confirmed with Inside Edition Digital that its merchandise was available for purchase Monday morning and has already made numerous sales. The business did not wish to comment further.

