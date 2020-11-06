What’s Next for Donald Trump?

What’s next for President Donald Trump if he officially loses the election and Joe Biden is inaugurated president in January? “My prediction is, he probably takes a few weeks off, he'll want to stay relevant, he likes attention, so he'll probably have a television show or a television channel in his future,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told Inside Edition.

Trump family biographer Gwenda Blair says his sole purpose after leaving the White House will be to make money.

“From all indications and certainly from recent reports about his financial situation, he will be scrambling to find another source of income,” Blair told Inside Edition.

Barbara Res, former vice president of the Trump Organization and author of “Tower of Lies: What My Eighteen Years of Working With Donald Trump Reveals About Him” thinks a move is in his future.

"I think that he would maybe leave the country,” Res said.

Almost 70 million Americans voted for Trump, so one possibility is that he will run again in 2024, although by then he'd be 78 years old, the same age Joe Biden will be in just two weeks.

“Running again in 2024, when he’ll be really pushing it age-wise, seems unlikely, but he's got a lot of proteges named Trump in the wings, also one named Kushner. So I think that he'll be very busy promoting what he would hope to be a dynasty,” Blair said.

There's a lot of buzz about a Trump family political dynasty like the Kennedys. One scenario—Donald Trump Jr. running for office. Politico says he is "the most poised to take up his father’s mantle." But Anthony Scaramucci believes it's Ivanka who Trump is going to push to enter the political arena.

“I think he would love to see her be the first woman president,” Scaramucci said.

And what of Trump’s marriage to Melania? “I don't think she's going anywhere,” Blair said. “I think being the wife of Donald Trump and living in a very luxurious, gilded life seems to be something that she likes, and if she's out of the scrutiny of the White House, all the better."

RELATED STORIES

Trump Falsely Calls Ongoing Vote Count a 'Fraud on the American Public'

Anthony Scaramucci Mulls What a 2nd Term Trump Presidency Could Bring

Hundreds of Trump Supporters Stranded For Hours in Freezing Temperatures After Campaign Rally in Omaha