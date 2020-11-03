Anthony Scaramucci Mulls What a 2nd Term Trump Presidency Could Bring

Prepare for an epic purge at the White House if President Donald Trump is elected to a second term—including the potential firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which the president already hinted at during a recent campaign rally.

“I think it’s reprehensible,” former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told Inside Edition “I don’t want Dr. Fauci fired. He’s served six presidents, 36 years in his seat. And what are we firing him for exactly, because he doesn’t want to lie about the science related to the pandemic?”

Scaramucci also made a bold prediction about what Trump might do if he wins.

“Who’s to say he wouldn’t kick Mike Pence out of that seat in two years and install his daughter Ivanka Trump, and then resign prior to the presidency ending so that she can be the first woman president,” Scaramucci said.

But Scaramucci thinks that deep down, Trump believes he will lose.

“I just look at the way the president is campaigning right now. He’s not really trying to reach voters as much as he’s trying to have an entertainment session for people that show up at these rallies.”

Scaramucci continued, “I think what he’s trying to do is he’s trying to set up a narrative that he’s an aggrieved victim, the result of which, hopefully his acolytes will stay loyal to him in the post-presidency.”



But don’t count Trump out yet, Jim Lee, president of Susquehanna Polling and Research, told Inside Edition. Lee was one of the few pollsters who accurately predicted a Trump victory in 2016.

“I think it’s gonna be close. I think Donald Trump will probably eke out an electoral vote victory based on our polling,” Lee said.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman predicts that if there’s a contested election, the nation should brace itself for chaos.

"If the president does lose, does contest the vote, does create massive discrediting of the outcome, we could have a prolonged period where we don't have a legitimate transfer of power for the first time in our history,” Friedman said on CNN.

But Scaramucci disagrees, saying it’s in Trump’s “best interest” to bow out gracefully.

