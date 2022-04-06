Red States Have Higher Murder Rates Than Blue States, According to New Study
A new study says that eight out of 10 states with the highest murder rates all voted for Trump.
States controlled by Republicans have higher murder rates than blue states, according to a new study by Third Way, a center-left public policy think tank based in Washington, D.C.
While Republicans have focused on big-city crime as a crucial midterm election platform, Third Way released a survey of state murder rates from 2020, the latest year available for such statistics.
The study says that the six states with the highest per-capita murder rates all voted for Donald Trump in 2020, as did eight of the top 10 states.
"Mississippi had the highest homicide rate at 20.50 murders per 100,000 residents, followed by Louisiana at 15.79, Kentucky at 14.32, Alabama at 14.2, and Missouri at 14. The national average was 6.5 per 100,000 residents, but the top five states had rates more than twice that high," the survey said.
South Carolina, New Mexico, Georgia, Arkansas, and Tennessee completed the list. New Mexico and Georgia were the only states to vote for Joe Biden, the study said.
"The increase in murders is not a liberal cities problem but a national problem," the survey concluded.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man With Ax Destroys Drum Kit of a Musician Who Was Playing in a California ParkCrime
Before Vanishing, Ciera Breland Said Husband Would Be Responsible 'If Anything Happens to Me,' Cousin SaysCrime
Mom of Natalee Holloway Confronted by Cops During Her Return to Aruba, Where Her Daughter DisappearedCrime
Baby Seal Is Rescued After Wandering Long Island's East EndAnimals
Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Genocide for Alleged Atrocities in Ukraine as He Views Carnage in Bucha MassacreCrime