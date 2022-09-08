The remaining suspect in a series of stabbings in Canada over the weekend which left 10 people dead and 19 injured has died after arrest, BBC reported.

Myles Sanderson, 30, had been on the run since Sunday night and experienced "medical distress" after his Wednesday night arrest on a motorway in the province of Saskatchewan following a high-speed chase and later died, police say.

“This evening our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, said at a news conference Wednesday night.

While police gave no details, an unnamed official earlier said that Sanderson died of self-inflicted injuries, BBC reported.

Following Myles Sanderson’s “medical distress” after being taken into custody, police brought the suspect to the hospital where he died, ABC News reported.

Myles and his brother, Damien, 31, are suspected of carrying out the stabbing spree Sunday at the Indigenous community and a nearby town in Saskatchewan, according to CBS News.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday outside a house being investigated on the James Smith Cree Nation, with "visible injuries" that police said did not appear self-inflicted, authorities said.

It remains unclear what Sanderson’s exact cause of death was and will be determined by the Saskatchewan coroners office, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, Rhonda Blackmore, said at a press conference Monday.

Myles, who has a history of violence, is suspected of killing his brother, according to USA Today.

