Remains of a Rocket That Destroyed Syrian Family’s Home Is Transformed Into a Stove
Peace is in short supply in Syria, as a civil war between President Bashar al-Assad and various opposition forces has raged for nearly a decade.
After a rocket hit this Syrian family’s house last year, demolishing the structure, Alaattin Osman kept the remains of the missile as a kind of morbid souvenir.
But then he realized it could be useful.
It took a little metal work, but he turned it into a stove. Now, the former implement of destruction is warming Osman and his family through the winter in Idlib.
It’s a modern-day example of a Bible verse, where the prophet Isaiah calls on people to “beat their swords into ploughshares.” In other words, turn the tools of war into tools of peace.
Peace is in short supply in Syria, as a civil war between President Bashar al-Assad and various opposition forces has raged for nearly a decade.
It’s killed hundreds of thousands of people and created millions of refugees.
And families like Osman’s, caught in the middle, must struggle to stay alive — and warm — however they can.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Ex-Employee Claims COVID-Testing Company Being Investigated for Fraud Deceived Thousands of CustomersInvestigative
Paislee Shultis Case: Mom, Dad, Grandfather Plead Not Guilty to Charges Involving Missing ChildCrime
Many Outraged After Video Shows New Jersey Officers Handcuffing Only a Black Teen After He’s Involved in FightHuman Interest
Last Texts Sent by Family Who Died on Northern California Hiking TrailHuman Interest
Dogs in New York Have Been Shocked by Stray Voltage in Dangerous Phenomenon That’s Killed at Least 1 PupInvestigative