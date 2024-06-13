Police have identified the remains of a New York State woman discovered this past spring as a home was being excavated, according to reports.

The remains belonged to 25-year-old Karen Ramsey, whose maiden name was Angelillo, officials said. New York State Police announced in April that human remains were located at the site of a home being built in the town of Patterson in Putnam County. Ramsey’s remains were uncovered when excavation work was being done at the build site.

Ramsey is not believed to have ever been reported missing, officials said. New York State Police had no report indicating she had been reported missing and that they were unable to find any agency that had her listed as a missing person, Troop K spokesman A.J. Hicks said at the press conference.

But, “things were a little different back then” and it’s plausible there was a physical missing person report for Ramsey that was never digitized, Hicks said, according to the Times Union.

Ramsey's death has been classified as a homicide. Her cause of death has not been released. Police are also not releasing the identity of the family member who provided the matching DNA sample as part of the ongoing investigation, Hicks told Times Union.

Ramsey was last seen alive in May 1980.

Police said they have located the first wife of Ramsey's husband. That woman lives in Florida and is assisting officials, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (845)677-7300 and refer to case number 11883102.