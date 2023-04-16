Remembering Waco: Mother of 2 of David Koresh's Children Created Memorials to Remember Their 22 Siblings

A horrible sight as black smoke drifts hundreds of feet into the sky.

It's the tragic climax to the siege of Waco in 1993.

And 30 years later, the event still resonates with anti-government extremists. It led to the Oklahoma City bombing, inspired the January 6 Capitol Hill rioters, and apparently influenced accused leaker Jack Teixeira.

The standoff between members of the Branch Davidian cult, led by the self-appointed prophet David Koresh, and federal agents ended with 86 dead, including 28 children.

"That's something that we still live with in our country and probably will, for some time."

Gary Noesner is the ex FBI agent who negotiated the safe release of 35 of the cult members.

"David Koresh was very complex. There were times where we had good positive conversations. And there were other times where he was extremely angry, extremely paranoid, always narcissistic."

It's an especially poignant anniversary for Dana Kiyabu.

She's mothered two of David Koresh's 24 children before she left the cult.

When asked why she decided to leave, she says: "Because I didn't believe it anymore. And I knew that if I stayed, we would die."

She also says that she discusses her past and Koresh with her children.

"We talk about it. I've been very open with them from the beginning. We used to have our own memorials. I wrote down the names of all their brothers and sisters and a book just so that they would remember who they were.

"For me the culprit of Waco, even after 30 years of looking at this is clearly David Koresh," Noesner says. "We gave him an opportunity every single day to lead his people out to be treated with dignity, have his day in court."

He quickly adds: "But that does not mean that the FBI didn't make mistakes."

The historic standoff and event leading up to it is also now the focus of a new series. "Waco: The Aftermath" is now showing on Showtime.