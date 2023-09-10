Remnant of Berlin Wall Stands on US-Mexico Border

A piece of the historic Berlin Wall now stands on the border between Mexico and the United States.

It bears the inscription, “May this be a lesson to build a society that knocks down walls and builds bridges.” The section of the wall that once divided Germany’s East and West Berlin can be found in Tijuana, Mexico.

The wall, a part of an art installation called “A World Without Walls,” faces the American border wall, proposed by Donald Trump.

When Joe Biden was elected president, he issued an executive order halting new construction of a wall between Mexico and the U.S. But already-contracted projects went ahead, building the one separating San Diego, California, from Tijuana, Mexico.

The wall goes through Friendship Park, which opened in 1971 to celebrate U.S. and Mexican unity.

Marcos Cline, who donated the section of the Berlin Wall for the exhibit, says this is not a political statement.

"What we are trying to achieve in terms of a message, to communicate with the people who live in that area or who have the ability to come up and experience the wall in the park is not a political message towards any current government on either side of the border,” she said. “It's not just a message towards immigration policy, but really it's a reminder that no wall lasts forever."