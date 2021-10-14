Report That Topless Photos Were Shared Without Consent Has 'Opened Wounds,' Says Former NFL Cheerleader | Inside Edition

Report That Topless Photos Were Shared Without Consent Has 'Opened Wounds,' Says Former NFL Cheerleader

Sports
A detailed view of the NFL logo on the field after the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland.
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:39 PM PDT, October 14, 2021

“It’s devastating," Melanie Coburn says. A New York Times report says that disgraced Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden exchanged emails of images of women, including one photo of two unidentified Washington cheerleaders wearing only bikini bottoms.

A New York Times report alleging that a photograph of two topless, unidentified Washington Football Team cheerleaders were shared without their consent is "just the beginning," a former squad member tells Inside Edition.

Melanie Coburn, who was on the squad for four years, says she was shocked to learn that disgraced Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden reportedly exchanged emails of the images of cheerleaders wearing only "bikini bottoms."

Gruden resigned this week following the discovery of misogynistic and racist emails. 

“It’s devastating. It’s just opened these wounds that we’ve been trying to heal,” Coburn said. 

Some are questioning if the nude photos were taken during the NFL photoshoot for the annual calendar in Costa Rica in 2013. Several Washington Football Team cheerleaders were upset because they say they were required to pose topless during the photoshoot, even though there was no nudity in the calendar.

Nude outtakes from another shoot, “Beauties on the Beach,” were reportedly edited together to create an x-rated video.

“The Redskins’ production team took these lewd videos, with footage that I’ve been told was very apparently inappropriate. It’s their bodies in circulation to who knows how many inboxes in the NFL. We don’t know the extent to where these emails have gone,” Coburn said.

In a Change.org petition, Coburn is now demanding the NFL investigation to be made public.

Inside Edition also spoke to former Washington Football Team cheerleader Onya Hayward.

“The overall reaction was disbelief and disgust,” Hayward said. “It’s indicative of a toxic culture that we knew existed.” 

In addition to the cheerleaders asking that the full report be released, the NFL Players Association is also calling for it to be made public.

Related Stories

Former NFL Cheerleader Carol Mazer Is Now a Nurse on Front Lines of COVID-19
NFL Cheerleaders Say They Experience Groping During Promotional Appearances
NFL Cheerleader Learns How to Walk, Talk Again After Stroke Left Her Paralyzed
Former NFL Cheerleader Claims Coach Duct-Taped Parts of Her BodyNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
1

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home

Heroes
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
2

Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton

Offbeat
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
3

Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner

Crime
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
4

City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms

Animals
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
5

Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed

Animals