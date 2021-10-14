Report That Topless Photos Were Shared Without Consent Has 'Opened Wounds,' Says Former NFL Cheerleader

A New York Times report alleging that a photograph of two topless, unidentified Washington Football Team cheerleaders were shared without their consent is "just the beginning," a former squad member tells Inside Edition.

Melanie Coburn, who was on the squad for four years, says she was shocked to learn that disgraced Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden reportedly exchanged emails of the images of cheerleaders wearing only "bikini bottoms."

Gruden resigned this week following the discovery of misogynistic and racist emails.

“It’s devastating. It’s just opened these wounds that we’ve been trying to heal,” Coburn said.

Some are questioning if the nude photos were taken during the NFL photoshoot for the annual calendar in Costa Rica in 2013. Several Washington Football Team cheerleaders were upset because they say they were required to pose topless during the photoshoot, even though there was no nudity in the calendar.

Nude outtakes from another shoot, “Beauties on the Beach,” were reportedly edited together to create an x-rated video.

“The Redskins’ production team took these lewd videos, with footage that I’ve been told was very apparently inappropriate. It’s their bodies in circulation to who knows how many inboxes in the NFL. We don’t know the extent to where these emails have gone,” Coburn said.

In a Change.org petition, Coburn is now demanding the NFL investigation to be made public.

Inside Edition also spoke to former Washington Football Team cheerleader Onya Hayward.

“The overall reaction was disbelief and disgust,” Hayward said. “It’s indicative of a toxic culture that we knew existed.”

In addition to the cheerleaders asking that the full report be released, the NFL Players Association is also calling for it to be made public.

