After an elementary school shooting leaves 19 children and 2 teachers dead, Republican Representative Randy Fine shows his disdain for conversations around gun law reform through social media.

Following the massacre, Biden gave a tearful statement, urging Congress to pass “common sense” gun laws.

Fine took to Twitter to retort, “I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place.”

When cornered by reporters the Republican rep later denied his tweet was meant to be a threat, but held steadfast to his viewpoint on protecting the amendment.

Twitter’s audience did not receive Fine’s response well, including California Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell and legal analyst Joyce Alene, who tagged the White House secret service in her reply.

“This is the language of fascism, not democracy. In a democracy, we don’t threaten the president with guns (hi @SecretService) & we understand our rights must be balanced in a way that protects people. If your priority is protecting guns not babies you don’t belong in office,” the tweet read.

