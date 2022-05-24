Eighteen children are dead after an 18-year-old opened fire at a Texas elementary school, authorities said Tuesday evening. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier said one teacher was also killed.

The suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement officers responding to the shooting, according to officials.

Robb Elementary School and the entire district were placed on lockdown Tuesday after gunfire erupted. The school is located in Uvalde, a town of some 16,000 people about 80 miles from San Antonio.

Robb Elementary campus housed students in grades two through four, Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo said in a brief press conference Tuesday.

The gunman acted alone "during this heinous crime," the chief said. Families are still being notified about the casualties, he said. Shots rang out at 11:32 a.m. local time, he said.

Gov. Abbott also said the gunman reportedly also shot his grandmother before going to the elementary school.

"It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings," he said. "The subject is reported to have been a student at Uvalde High School and is a U.S. citizen," the governor said.

Abbott identified the dead suspect as Salvador Ramos. “It is believed he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a hand gun and he may have also had a rifle but that is not yet confirmed according to my most recent report,” the governor said.

President Biden said he would speak later Tuesday about the shooting, according to CBS News. He ordered American flags at government installations to be flown at half-staff until Saturday in tribute to the victims.

The carnage is one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. It closely follows the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, when a lone gunman with an alleged racist grudge killed 10 people at a grocery store in a largely Black neighborhood on May 14

Tuesday's tragic loss of life brought to memory the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, when 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot to death 26 people, 20 of them children between the ages of 6 and 7. Lanza killed himself as officers arrived.

Lanza shot his mother to death before entering the school.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it received 13 children from ambulances and buses, CBS News reported. A second hospital said it is caring for one child and one adult.

That hospital, University Health, said a 66-year-old woman is in critical condition, CBS said.

