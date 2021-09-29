As strong river currents swept through flooded areas of Thailand, a group of rescuers used boats, ropes and their own backs to bring people to safety.

Severe flooding has submerged nearly a third of Thailand during this monsoon season. And the natural disasters are putting some communities in danger.

People were stranded on roofs, in cars, in their homes, and were at risk of being carried away by the floodwaters. And at least seven people have died over the past week.

A private rescue team helped seniors and children escape the rising waters by any means necessary. Afterward, the evacuees were placed on a rescue boat and taken to dry land.

While severe, Thai authorities say this year’s flooding is manageable and is not as bad as the devastating floods of 2011.

That may not be much comfort for people who’ve been displaced by this year’s rains, but thanks to their rescuers, they’ll at least live to tell the tale.

