Resurfaced Videos Show Strained Relationship Between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:19 PM PDT, April 8, 2022

The videos have been on social media but are now getting attention in the wake of the slap seen around the world.

The Academy has placed sanctions against Will Smith for the slap to Chris Rock seen around the world during the Oscars telecast. Smith will be banned for 10 years from the Academy Awards.

The news comes as a resurfaced video of the actor and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shows a strained relationship.

Some believe Smith's meltdown during the Oscars telecast was triggered in part by tensions between he and his wife.

In Instagram video shot by Pinkett in 2019, she turns the camera on her husband, taking him by surprise, as she wants to discuss their relationship but he's not in the mood.

“Don’t just start filming me without asking me,” he says to her. “You can’t just use me for social media. Don’t just start rolling; I’m standing in my house. Don’t start rolling.”

In another clip from her popular Facebook series “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett revealed the moment their marriage began to crumble.

“The turning point for me was when I turned 40, that's when I had my midlife crisis,” she said.

In 2012, the “Fresh Prince” star threw his wife a lavish 40th birthday party and even hired Mary J. Blige to perform but it backfired.

“It was gonna be my deepest proclamation of love, she told me that the party was the most ridiculous display of my ego,” Smith said.

The Academy met on Friday to figure out what to do on Smith's antics but it is believed he will get to keep his Best Actor Oscar which he won moments following the slap.

