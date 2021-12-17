Retired Aeronautical Engineer Believes He Knows Where Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Is

As the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 remains a mystery, a retired British aeronautical engineer believes he has calculated where the plane crashed. Richard Godfrey claims the Boeing 777 crashed into the Indian Ocean 2,000 km west of Perth, Western Australia. He hopes the new information will allow the flight to be found.

Godfrey told Inside Edition Digital that he used several different data reports to map the trajectory of the flight including: Inmarsat satellite data, Boeing performance data, Oceanography data, and WSPRnet data.

“The wreckage could be behind a cliff or in a canyon on the ocean floor," Godfrey told Yahoo News. "And you need maybe three or four passes before you start to pick things up. The wreckage could lie as far as 4,000 metres deep.”

Godfrey said he became interested in studying missing flight data in 2009 when he was scheduled to flight to Europe from Rio on flight AF447. He ended up being rebooked because he had to stay another few weeks, and the plane ended up crashing into the Atlantic Ocean.

“I followed the search and official reports for the following years,” Godfrey told Inside Edition Digital. “When MH370 disappeared I saw the parallels between AF447 and MH370.”

Godfrey then became a part of the Independent Group that was formed by Dr. Duncan Steel, who is a physicist and ran a website on MH370 back in 2014.

Godfrey also said he believes the plane has been so hard to find because the sea floor is covered with ridges, canyons and cliffs and sonar scans can miss object in a canyon or behind a cliff.

Thus far, more than 30 pieces of the plane have washed ashore on beaches on the African coast and islands in the Indian Ocean.

