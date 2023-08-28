This young woman was shocked to find intimate selfie photos posted on a notorious website known for so-called revenge porn.

"I started to feel anxious everywhere I went," Kaitlyn Cannon tells Inside Edition. "Like if someone looked at me, they had seen me naked."

Cannon says she sent the selfies to a boyfriend several years ago.

Then, his phone was stolen.

She says that she later learned that 14 of the "Intimate images" she sent had been posted online, along with her first name and the first initial of her last name.

Cannon decided to seek legal action, and after being granted a subpoena, she learned how those images ended up on that revenge porn site.

It turns out that it was not her boyfriend who posted the photos, but her former high school math teacher.

"I do not know how he got the photos," Cannon tells Ann Mercogliano.

She says she had not seen the teacher, Christopher Doyle, since she graduated from her New Jersey high school back in 2012.

Cannon decided to take Doyle to court, and a jury just awarded her $10,000 in damages.

"People feel protected by the anonymity of the internet and it allows them to do such evil acts, as what happened to Kaitlyn," Cannon's lawyer says.

Cannon says however that despite the win in court, her ordeal is still not over.

"These photos are out there, they exist, I don't know whose hands they are in now," she says. "And that's something I continue to have nightmares about."

The math teacher has resigned from his job and in court documents says he is not the one who posted the photos on the adult website.