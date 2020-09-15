Richard Munoz, Lancaster Man Shot Dead by Police, Was Awaiting Trial for Allegedly Stabbing 4 People

The Pennsylvania man who was shot and killed by Lancaster police on Sunday had been awaiting trial on charges he stabbed four people, authorities said. Richard Munoz, 27, had a history of mental illness, his family said.

He had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia — and hadn’t been taking his medications, his sister told Lancaster Online.

Police released body cam footage late Sunday that showed Munoz, brandishing a knife, running after an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call. The officer fired several rounds and Munoz was seen falling to the sidewalk.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets Sunday night and police said government buildings were vandalized.

Munoz was free on bail at the time of his death and faced counts of aggravated assault for the March 2019 stabbings of four people, including a 16-year-old, police said.

The victims were seriously injured and required hospital stays, authorities said.

The officer involved in Sunday's shooting has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

There were a handful of peaceful protesters Monday night.

City Council president Ismail Smith-Wade-El said more social services are needed to deal with residents experiencing mental health issues.

“I cannot help but wonder, if Mr. Munoz got all the care he needed years ago, could we possibly be in a different place, could his family and could that officer all be in a different place,” Smith-Wade-El said at a news conference Monday.

Rulennis Munoz said she called for help because her brother was experiencing a psychotic episode and she wanted to have him involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment.

