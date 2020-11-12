Ring Doorbells Recalled After Some Catch Fire

Ring video doorbells are being recalled after some caught fire, the Amazon subsidiary said.

The potential fire hazard impacts about 350,000 second-generation Ring doorbells sold in the U.S., and some 8,700 purchased in Canada. The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted this week that the $100 doorbells were sold on the websites of Ring and Amazon between June and October.

"The video doorbell's battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards," the notice said.

Ring has received 23 reports of doorbells catching fire and eight notices of minor burns.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority," a Ring spokesperson said in a statement. "We have and continue to work cooperatively with the CPSC on this issue and have contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions.

"Customers do not need to return their devices," the spokesperson said.

The security device's battery can overheat, causing fires, if screws other than those included with the doorbell are used to install it, the company said.

Ring advised owners of their devices to follow the installation instructions. Ring

Consumers can download installation instructions here.

