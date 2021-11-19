Roadrunner Hitches a Ride From Vegas to Maine, Now Resides in a Town Called Freedom
The wayward roadrunner might have risked its life but not its freedom.
A roadrunner became a stowaway inside a moving van that traveled from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Freedom, Maine, recently, NPR reported.
The roadrunner is known as a “greater roadrunner,” which is a species native to Southwestern states like Nevada and Arizona, NPR reported.
The wayward bird managed to hitch its ride in the storage area of a moving van that left Sin City for the quaint New England town of Westbrook, Maine, according to NECN.
On November 13, Avian Haven in Freedom, Maine, got a call about the situation and the roadrunner was taken by volunteers to the bird rehabilitation facility, NPR reported.
Avian Haven said in a Facebook post that the wayward roadrunner was “in remarkably good shape for having been confined in the van for four days, leading us to wonder if perhaps some food items had also stowed away.”
The Nevada Department of Wildlife told KTNV they were surprised the bird survived.
"Probably the biggest thing for us is without water, birds do become dehydrated, even here in the desert," Douglas Nielsen, public affairs/conservation education supervisor for Nevada Dept. of Wildlife said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky Speaks on Battling Shingles: 'Like Lightning Bolts Pulsing Through My Brain'Health
Concerns Abound Over Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Intimidation as Man With AR-15 Seen Protesting Outside CourthouseNews
Missing 13-Year-Old Savannah Bobe Believed to Have Left Georgia for Florida With Older Male: CopsCrime
'The Simpsons' Does Have an Ending and Its Showrunner Knows How it Will Come to a CloseEntertainment
Couple and Dogs Rescued From Washington State Home as Pineapple Express Drenches Pacific Northwest and CanadaNews