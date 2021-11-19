A roadrunner became a stowaway inside a moving van that traveled from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Freedom, Maine, recently, NPR reported.

The roadrunner is known as a “greater roadrunner,” which is a species native to Southwestern states like Nevada and Arizona, NPR reported.

The wayward bird managed to hitch its ride in the storage area of a moving van that left Sin City for the quaint New England town of Westbrook, Maine, according to NECN.

On November 13, Avian Haven in Freedom, Maine, got a call about the situation and the roadrunner was taken by volunteers to the bird rehabilitation facility, NPR reported.

Avian Haven said in a Facebook post that the wayward roadrunner was “in remarkably good shape for having been confined in the van for four days, leading us to wonder if perhaps some food items had also stowed away.”

The Nevada Department of Wildlife told KTNV they were surprised the bird survived.

"Probably the biggest thing for us is without water, birds do become dehydrated, even here in the desert," Douglas Nielsen, public affairs/conservation education supervisor for Nevada Dept. of Wildlife said.

