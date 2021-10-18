Robert Durst on Ventilator Battling COVID-19 Days After Guilty Verdict Came Down in Packed Courtroom
In court, the real estate mogul, who has bladder cancer, was clearly unwell. Slumped in a wheelchair, Robert Durst could be seen at times gasping for breath.
Convicted murderer Robert Durst began fighting for his life just one day after being sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his friend Susan Berman.
Durst has been put on ventilator as he battles COVID-19, for which he tested positive on Friday, just 24 hours after his sentence was handed down.
Hours later, he was rushed to USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he is now in critical condition.
There is concern that he could have spread COVID-19 to others in the crowded courtroom.
Inside Edition Chief Correspondent Jim Moret, who was about 50 feet behind Durst, noted the court sent out a notice to everyone present that someone had tested positive for COVID-19. The notice did not mention Durst by name.
Everyone in the room was required to be masked at all times, a precaution that was strictly enforced, Moret said. A COVID-19 test Moret took out of an abundance of caution came back negative.
