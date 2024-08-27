Tense Moment Vegas Politician Stares Down Alleged Mistress at Murder Trial as She Testifies He 'Hated' Victim

Crime
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 11:20 AM PDT, August 27, 2024

Prosecutors say that Robert Telles murdered Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German after he published a series of unfavorable articles about the administrator, including one detailing an alleged affair he had with a staffer.

A Las Vegas politician charged with brutally stabbing a local journalist stared down his alleged mistress and former employee as she gave testimony at his murder trial.

Prosecutors say that Robert Telles murdered Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German after he published a series of unfavorable articles about the Clark County administrator, including one detailing an alleged affair between the Democratic elected official and Roberta Lee-Kennett.

Telles admitted that the two did have an affair for the first time last week while taking the stand in his own defense.

"We made a big mistake, something that we both regret," Telles said on the stand.

Lee-Kennett gave her testimony in the case after being called to the stand as a witness for the prosecution.

Footage from the proceedings that day show Telles staring intensely at Lee-Kennett and then looking incredulous as she told prosecutors that "yes," he did hate the man he is accused of murdering.

German was found stabbed to death outside his Las Vegas home in 2022.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect near the scene of the murder disguised in orange reflective gear and a wide-brimmed straw hat.

Police arrested Telles five days later after a tense standoff during which he allegedly threatened to take his own life. His arrest came after a search of his home a few days prior turned up what police say is the straw hat seen on the suspect, which had been chopped to pieces.

Prosecutors say that after being defeated at the polls, Telles decided to kill the man he held responsible for his loss: German.

He has been in jail ever since his arrest and if convicted, faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Tulles claims he is being framed by police for German's murder - a claim that they deny.

Related Stories 

Teen's Cold Case Murder Solved After Killer Is ID'ed as Man FBI Killed
Las Vegas Politician Accused of Murdering Journalist Takes Stand
Murder Trial Starts for Former Politician Accused of Stabbing Reporter
Las Vegas Politician Accused of Murdering Journalist Jeff German Takes the StandCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime