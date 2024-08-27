A Las Vegas politician charged with brutally stabbing a local journalist stared down his alleged mistress and former employee as she gave testimony at his murder trial.

Prosecutors say that Robert Telles murdered Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German after he published a series of unfavorable articles about the Clark County administrator, including one detailing an alleged affair between the Democratic elected official and Roberta Lee-Kennett.

Telles admitted that the two did have an affair for the first time last week while taking the stand in his own defense.

"We made a big mistake, something that we both regret," Telles said on the stand.

Lee-Kennett gave her testimony in the case after being called to the stand as a witness for the prosecution.

Footage from the proceedings that day show Telles staring intensely at Lee-Kennett and then looking incredulous as she told prosecutors that "yes," he did hate the man he is accused of murdering.

German was found stabbed to death outside his Las Vegas home in 2022.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect near the scene of the murder disguised in orange reflective gear and a wide-brimmed straw hat.

Police arrested Telles five days later after a tense standoff during which he allegedly threatened to take his own life. His arrest came after a search of his home a few days prior turned up what police say is the straw hat seen on the suspect, which had been chopped to pieces.

Prosecutors say that after being defeated at the polls, Telles decided to kill the man he held responsible for his loss: German.

He has been in jail ever since his arrest and if convicted, faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Tulles claims he is being framed by police for German's murder - a claim that they deny.