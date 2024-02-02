Robin Roberts' Documentary 'The Harlem Hellfighters' Spotlights the Unsung Heroes of World War I

Politics
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:02 AM PST, February 2, 2024

Formed in 1916, the Harlem Hellfighters were an African American military regiment from Harlem whose members played a key role in defeating the Central Powers in Europe.

"Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts is speaking with Inside Edition about her new documentary that shines a light on some overlooked American heroes.

Her latest project is a documentary called "The Harlem Hellfighters" that will air this weekend on The History Channel.

"I'm very proud that my father is a [member of the] Tuskegee Airmen. And I say Tuskegee Airmen, and people are like, 'I know who they are,'" says Roberts. "I want people to say the same thing about the Harlem Hellfighters from World War I. They should have the same recognition."

"It was the Germans who really gave them the nickname the Harlem Hellfighters because they were so tenacious in battle," explains Roberts. "These men were fighting for worldwide democracy at a time when it was not even safe for them in the U.S."

Roberts says that now is time to give those Hellfighters their due.

"I'm just so grateful for the service of these men," says Roberts.

"The Harlem Hellfighters" premieres on Sunday on The History Channel.

