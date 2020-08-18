Rose McGown Accuses 'Sideways' Director Alexander Payne of Sexual Misconduct When She Was 15

Actress Rose McGowan is accusing director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct. "Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15," McGowan said in a Monday tweet.

"I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy," McGowan said in a second tweet, along with a photo of herself at 15.

McGowan previously alluded to the allegation in a 2018 interview with journalist Ronan Farrow, but had never publicly identified Payne as her alleged assailant. In the interview, Farrow asked McGowan, "There was a statutory rape by a prominent man in Hollywood?"

"Yes, and I didn't process that actually, until — and I'll get to him," McGowan answered.

"Is that a story you are ready to tell?" Farrow asked.

"Right now?...Let me tell you, this man picked me up when I was 15 years old. He took me home after he met me and he showed me a soft porn move he had made for Showtime, under a different name of course. And then he had sex with me and then he left me next to Cafe Tropical in Silver Lake standing on a street corner."

McGowan was one of the first women to publicly accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who is now serving 23 years in New York for sexual assault.

Payne did not return a request for comment.

