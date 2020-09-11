Rudy Giuliani Slams Decision to Play Pre-Recorded Reading of 9/11 Victims: ‘I’d Take Their Tape Recording and

An annual reading of nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on 9/11 was pre-recorded and played over loudspeakers at the memorial in Lower Manhattan. The move was criticized by some, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and some victims’ families.

“I find it disgraceful,” Giuliani said. “That their names are being recited, pre-recorded. I’d take their tape recording and burn it.”

Nearby, a separate ceremony was held where the names were read out loud, live on a stage, as it has been done in years past. At both ceremonies, families stood with photos of lost loved ones, hugging each other for support.

Vice President Pence was there with his wife Karen. He attended both ceremonies, and greeted Joe Biden with an elbow bump.

There was some social distancing and most of the people who attended wore masks.

RELATED STORIES

For 9/11 Survivor Living With PTSD, Trauma From Terror Attack Took Years to Diagnose and Realize Was a Reality

Man in Iconic 9/11 Photo Seen Running From Collapsing Tower Dies of COVID-19

How Strangers Met and Fell in Love After Plane Was Stranded on 9/11