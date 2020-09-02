Runner Who Slapped Reporter's Rear on Live TV Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

Tommy Callaway, the runner who slapped a young reporter's rear on live TV has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery. Alex Bozarjian was covering a popular race in Savannah, Georgia, when the shocking incident happened.

"He helped himself to a part of my body," Bozarjian later said on "CBS This Morning."

It was later discovered that Callaway was a youth minister and Boy Scout leader. He spoke with Inside Edition last December.

"There was a misjudge in character and decision-making," he said at the time.

Following his plea on Tuesday, Callaway was sentenced to a year of probation and fined $1,000.

"I finally got some closure," Bozarjian tweeted." I’d say this is where accountability meets forgiveness. Your body, your rules."

Callaway was banned from Boy Scouts and from taking part in any future races.

RELATED STORIES

Man Who Slapped Reporter's Behind During Run Says He was 'Caught Up in the Moment'

Singer Joy Villa Says 'Boorish' Corey Lewandowski Slapped Her Behind After She Told Him Not To

Citizen Sleuths Identify Man Who Slapped Reporter's Backside During Race As Youth Minister