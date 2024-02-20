Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:13 PM PST, February 20, 2024

Ksenia Karelina, a U.S. citizen, was arrested while visiting her family in Russia and faces charges of treason for allegedly making a small donation to a charity supporting Ukraine.

A woman with U.S. citizenship was arrested while visiting her family in Russia and faces charges of treason for allegedly making a small donation to a charity supporting Ukraine.

Ksenia Karelina moved to America from Russia about 10 years ago to pursue her dreams of becoming a ballerina. The 33-year-old now lives in Los Angeles and works as a manager at a spa in Beverly Hills. 

Karelina was taken into custody for reportedly transferring $51.80 from a U.S. bank account to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to helping “Ukraine stay on the path of fostering democracy and prosperity” by sending assistance to the country. 

Russia's main security agency, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the woman they detained was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg in central Russia. RIA Novosti, a Russian state news agency, published a video of a woman said to be Karelina wearing a white hat that covered her eyes as she was handcuffed and escorted by masked security service officers.

Karelina had traveled to Russia to visit her parents and younger sister when she was arrested. 

“I was asking myself, why did she go? Why did she go?” her former mother-in-law says. “I am worried about her physical being because she's a little teeny tiny, very gentle lady. And I know that when you're in jail, it's crazy. So, she's gonna be physically abused. That's my biggest fear.”

If convicted, Karelina could face up to 20 years in prison.

Karelina was arrested on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a softball interview with Tucker Carlson, who has been widely criticized for giving Putin a platform. 

On “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart mocked the former Fox host for marveling at how cheap a week's worth of groceries were in Moscow compared to here in the U.S.

“It was about $104. Seeing how cheap things are, and how people live, it will radicalize you against our leaders, that’s how I feel: radicalized,” Carlson said. 

“Radicalized! ‘And it will radicalize you,’” Stewart said. “Unless you understand basic economics. So, $104 for groceries sounds like a great bargain... until you realize that Russians earn around $200 a week.”

Related Stories 

Americans in Russia May Be Forced to Fight in Ukraine, US Says
Ukrainian Soldier Uses Art Therapy for PTSD From War Prison
How Zelenskyy Is Fortifying Ukraine for the Future: Biographer
As Ukraine Has Changed 2 Years Into War, So Has ZelenskyyNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Jaime Stickle Is Setting Out to Solve the Decades-Old Mystery of the Death of the Woman Whose Name She Shares
Jaime Stickle Is Setting Out to Solve the Decades-Old Mystery of the Death of the Woman Whose Name She Shares
1

Jaime Stickle Is Setting Out to Solve the Decades-Old Mystery of the Death of the Woman Whose Name She Shares

Human Interest
Where Are Dana Mustian and Marissa Carmichael? 2 Mothers Disappear in North Carolina
Where Are Dana Mustian and Marissa Carmichael? 2 Mothers Disappear in North Carolina
2

Where Are Dana Mustian and Marissa Carmichael? 2 Mothers Disappear in North Carolina

Human Interest
3

Could Your Insulated Cup Have Potentially Harmful Bacteria If Not Cleaned Properly?
Could Your Insulated Cup Have Potentially Harmful Bacteria If Not Cleaned Properly?
4

Could Your Insulated Cup Have Potentially Harmful Bacteria If Not Cleaned Properly?

Investigative
10 Bodies Have Been Found in an Austin Lake Over the Past 20 Months. Why Are People Dying in Lady Bird Lake?
10 Bodies Have Been Found in an Austin Lake Over the Past 20 Months. Why Are People Dying in Lady Bird Lake?
5

10 Bodies Have Been Found in an Austin Lake Over the Past 20 Months. Why Are People Dying in Lady Bird Lake?

News