A woman with U.S. citizenship was arrested while visiting her family in Russia and faces charges of treason for allegedly making a small donation to a charity supporting Ukraine.

Ksenia Karelina moved to America from Russia about 10 years ago to pursue her dreams of becoming a ballerina. The 33-year-old now lives in Los Angeles and works as a manager at a spa in Beverly Hills.

Karelina was taken into custody for reportedly transferring $51.80 from a U.S. bank account to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to helping “Ukraine stay on the path of fostering democracy and prosperity” by sending assistance to the country.

Russia's main security agency, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the woman they detained was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg in central Russia. RIA Novosti, a Russian state news agency, published a video of a woman said to be Karelina wearing a white hat that covered her eyes as she was handcuffed and escorted by masked security service officers.

Karelina had traveled to Russia to visit her parents and younger sister when she was arrested.

“I was asking myself, why did she go? Why did she go?” her former mother-in-law says. “I am worried about her physical being because she's a little teeny tiny, very gentle lady. And I know that when you're in jail, it's crazy. So, she's gonna be physically abused. That's my biggest fear.”

If convicted, Karelina could face up to 20 years in prison.

