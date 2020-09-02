Russians Are Again Targeting Americans With Disinformation to Help Republican Party, Facebook and Twitter Say

With two months until the election, it is alleged that the Russian group that meddled in the 2016 presidential election are at it again, putting disinformation out there by using a network of fake accounts and websites set up to look like a left-wing news site, Facebook and Twitter announced.

This propaganda campaign that surfaced is the first public evidence that the Kremlin-backed group, that goes under the alias, Internet Research Agency, is trying to help President Donald Trump get re-elected and repeating what they did four years ago, The New York Times reported.

These campaigns first surfaced on Twitter and Facebook during the 2016 presidential election with posts containing false and misleading information that were trying to push voters away from the Democratic presidential candidate. Both companies were criticized that they were “slow to react” and “not doing enough to confront the issue,” and also faced disapproval from their employees.

This time, Twitter and Facebook are cooperating, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and offering evidence of the interference after they were warned by the FBI that the Kremlin-backed group is trying to disrupt the November election and that Russian intelligence is creating conspiracy theories.

Peace Data is an example of one of these fake news sites. On Aug. 18, the group ran a Facebook post with the headline: "UK Government Creates a Myth of a Migrant Crisis to Distract From Its Failures," The New York Times reported. It is reported that the Russian group, Internet Research Agency, hired Americans to write for this site.

“The Russians are trying harder to hide; they are increasingly putting up more and more layers of obfuscation,” Ben Nimmo, director of investigations for, Graphika, the firm that worked with Facebook to release a report on the fake site, told The New York Times. “But they are still getting caught.”

Meanwhile, the White House is reportedly trying to downplay the seriousness of Russian interference in November’s election and has suggested that China is a more significant risk than Moscow, according to the Trump’s administration’s top intelligence officials.

