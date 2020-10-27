Sacha Baron Cohen Says He Wore Bullet-Proof Vest While Filming New ‘Borat’ Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday night to discuss his new movies, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and his sequel to “Borat,” which Amazon says was a “great success” on their platform since debuting Friday.

During his lengthy interview with Colbert, Baron Cohen admitted that filming the sequel to “Borat,” titled "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," was the first time he has ever had to put on a bullet-proof vest under his clothes as he performed as one of his many famous characters.

The admission came after Colbert played a clip of what appeared to be men trying to storm a stage where Cohen, playing Borat, was disguised as a country singer at a performance in Washington state.

Cohen told the late night host he had hired security guards, who rushed him from the stage back to his trailer. As they left the grounds, the trailer was attacked by the men, the clip showed.

Cohen said it was “fairly rare” for something like that to happen, adding, “it happens occasionally, but this is the first movie where I had to wear a bullet-proof vest.”

Cohen said one of the men tried to pull a pistol.

The interview with Colbert aired after President Donald Trump called the British comedian a “phony” and “a creep,” after being asked if he had seen the latest Borat film.

Cohen responded on Twitter by offering Trump a job. “Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat!” Cohen tweeted Saturday. “I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

Colbert also asked Cohen about Trump’s comments. “When he was hanging out with his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, they probably spent a good amount of time talking about how creepy I am and yes, I am a professional phony like him!”

