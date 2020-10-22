Rudy Giuliani Denies He Was ‘Inappropriate’ in Clip From New ‘Borat’ Movie

A firestorm surrounds the new “Borat” movie after it was revealed that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was the target of a prank at Manhattan’s Mark Hotel. Giuliani said he thought he was sitting down for a legitimate interview about Trump’s response to the pandemic, but the reporter was actually an actress working for comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

The woman at the center of the uproar is Maria Bakalova, a little-known actress from Bulgaria. She plays Borat’s daughter in the movie. Screenshots were published by The Guardian and Variety.

In the clip, Giuliani is seen helping the woman take her microphone off. Then there is a scene where it appears Giuliani’s hand goes down his pants. Borat runs into the room in a pink bikini and that’s when the former mayor of New York City realizes he is being pranked.

“I am tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing,” Giuliani said during a radio interview. “When I get up she says something about, ‘Do I want a massage?’ I realize now that this is a set up.”

He also tweeted, “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

The film starts streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday.



