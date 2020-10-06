Rudy Giuliani, Who Helped Trump Prep for Debate, Coughed Through Live Fox News Interview

Rudy Giuliani is not on the growing list of people inside the Trump administration testing positive for COVID-19, but some are concerned about a recent Fox News appearance showing him coughing several times during a live interview.

The former mayor of New York City and Trump’s personal lawyer worked in close quarters with Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie while Trump prepped for last week’s debate. Christie announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Fox host Martha MacCallum expressed her concern about Giuliani’s condition. “I hope that cough isn't anything bad. You're waiting for your test to come back so I hope you're going to be healthy and well,” she said.

Among Trump allies testing positive for COVID-19 is Kellyanne Conway, whose 15-year-old daughter Claudia has been making waves on TikTok for her unfiltered comments about the Trump administration.

“You’ve lied about your f****** mother about COVID! About COVID!” Conway can be heard seeing in one video Claudia posted on Instagram.

Conway tested positive after attending the so-called “super spreader” event honoring the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in the White House Rose Garden. Claudia claims Kellyanne gave the virus to her.

The nation’s top military brass — all the members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff— are now quarantining after the vice commandant of the Coast Guard tested positive for COVID-19.

