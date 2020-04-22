Safest Place in America? Tiny Washington State Town Has No Reported Coronavirus Cases

There are over 770,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. But not one of them is in Point Roberts, Washington — a tiny town near the Canadian border. Now, it's being hailed as the "Safest Place in America."

General store owner Pamela Shepherd recently filmed a brief video tour for Inside Edition.

"This side is the Canadian border and this is the U.S. border," Shepherd said. "Normally we would have about 1,000 crossings per day but now we're down to about 100 or less per day."

Theresa Coe, who runs the marina, said they've managed to stay coronavirus-free by following the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations.

"People are careful, there's a lot of space between everyone, we are watching what the government has outlined as far as face masks, wearing gloves, as we need," Coe said. "The grocery store, we've got wipes everywhere. We're all being very careful and you see everyone throughout the community adhering to those guidelines, so that has kept us safe."

The town is also reportedly a popular relocation site for the federal witness protection program because it's protected by an international border and the ocean.

