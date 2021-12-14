In another sign of the times, the Salvation Army is now in need of bell ringers this holiday season amid a shortage of volunteers brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, CBS News reported.

Each year, outside shopping malls, department stores, strip malls, some folks dressed as Santa Claus or just in festive attire ring a bell next to a bright red bucket asking for loose change, dollar bills, whatever anyone can spare to donate to the Salvation Army.

However, a shortage of bell ringers is leaving 20,000 hours unfilled, CBS Minnesota reports.

Salvation Army Marketing Manager Angel Fields Mitchell told CBS Minnesota it has been an ongoing problem since the pandemic.

“There aren’t as many people that are signing up to bell ring, but I’ve got to say it is one of the safest volunteer opportunities that are out there,” Fields Mitchell said. “You can mask up, it’s a contactless, volunteer experience.”

Despite a slow-down in bell ringers, Fields Mitchell did say that they have seen an uptick in online donations.

“All of the donations go to be able to provide food, shelter and care right here in our local communities,” Fields Mitchell told CBS Minnesota.

Bell ringers collect money between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and help almost 25 million people every year, WINK reported.

