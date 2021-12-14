Salvation Army Bell Ringers Needed This Holiday Season Amid Covid Shortage

News
Salvation Army
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:29 PM PST, December 14, 2021

With just less than two weeks before Christmas, bell ringers are still needed to collect money.

In another sign of the times, the Salvation Army is now in need of bell ringers this holiday season amid a shortage of volunteers brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, CBS News reported.

Each year, outside shopping malls, department stores, strip malls, some folks dressed as Santa Claus or just in festive attire ring a bell next to a bright red bucket asking for loose change, dollar bills, whatever anyone can spare to donate to the Salvation Army.

However, a shortage of bell ringers is leaving 20,000 hours unfilled, CBS Minnesota reports.

Salvation Army Marketing Manager Angel Fields Mitchell told CBS Minnesota it has been an ongoing problem since the pandemic.

“There aren’t as many people that are signing up to bell ring, but I’ve got to say it is one of the safest volunteer opportunities that are out there,” Fields Mitchell said. “You can mask up, it’s a contactless, volunteer experience.”

Despite a slow-down in bell ringers, Fields Mitchell did say that they have seen an uptick in online donations.

“All of the donations go to be able to provide food, shelter and care right here in our local communities,” Fields Mitchell told CBS Minnesota.

Bell ringers collect money between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and help almost 25 million people every year, WINK reported.

Indiana Woman Finds Old Family Photo Blown Nearly 130 Miles by Tornado That Ravaged Kentucky
Indiana Woman Finds Old Family Photo Blown Nearly 130 Miles by Tornado That Ravaged Kentucky

Virginia Father and Son Doctor Duo Fight Cancer Side by Side
Virginia Father and Son Doctor Duo Fight Cancer Side by Side

Upper East Siders Say 'Justice System Is Sad' After Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Them Is Released
Upper East Siders Say 'Justice System Is Sad' After Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Them Is Released

Author and Spiritual Teacher Iyanla Vanzant on Missing Loved Ones During the Holidays: 'Make It a Celebration'
Author and Spiritual Teacher Iyanla Vanzant on Missing Loved Ones During the Holidays: 'Make It a Celebration'

Arizona Fire Captain Creates Bulletproof Vests for Children as School Shootings Continue to Occur Across US
Arizona Fire Captain Creates Bulletproof Vests for Children as School Shootings Continue to Occur Across US

