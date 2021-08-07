The latest tourist attraction in Brazil is not for the acrophobic.

Sampa Sky is located on the 42nd floor of Sao Paulo’s tallest building and features a glass floor so those brave enough to step on it can get a unique bird’s eye view of the city.

Sampa Sky is modeled after the SkyDeck on the 103rd floor of Chicago’s Willis Tower.

SkyDeck has been attracting visitors since it opened in 1974, but the ledge was created afterward because of all the forehead prints left on the glass from tourists trying to replicate that memorable tower scene from “Ferris Bueller's Day Off.”

Influencers and special guests got early access to Sampa Sky before it opened to the general public, and they shared lots of pictures and videos on social media to hype up the new hot spot.

The goal of such promotion is to encourage visitors to share what it’s like to stand above this expansive city with seemingly nothing under your feet.

