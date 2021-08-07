Sampa Sky, a New Glass Floor Deck in Brazil, Lets Visitors Experience Views From 42 Floors Above Ground Level | Inside Edition

Sampa Sky, a New Glass Floor Deck in Brazil, Lets Visitors Experience Views From 42 Floors Above Ground Level

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:20 AM PDT, August 7, 2021

Sampa Sky is modeled after the SkyDeck on the 103rd floor of Chicago’s Willis Tower, which was inspired by “Ferris Bueller's Day Off.” 

The latest tourist attraction in Brazil is not for the acrophobic. 

Sampa Sky is located on the 42nd floor of Sao Paulo’s tallest building and features a glass floor so those brave enough to step on it can get a unique bird’s eye view of the city.

Sampa Sky is modeled after the SkyDeck on the 103rd floor of Chicago’s Willis Tower. 

SkyDeck has been attracting visitors since it opened in 1974, but the ledge was created afterward because of all the forehead prints left on the glass from tourists trying to replicate that memorable tower scene from “Ferris Bueller's Day Off.”

Influencers and special guests got early access to Sampa Sky before it opened to the general public, and they shared lots of pictures and videos on social media to hype up the new hot spot.

The goal of such promotion is to encourage visitors to share what it’s like to stand above this expansive city with seemingly nothing under your feet. 

Related Stories

Man Rescues Teen Caught in Devastating Mudslide in Brazil
City Worker Used Public Funds to Pay for Her Brazilian Butt Lift: Cops
YouTube Star Describes Moment She Was Shot in Brazil: 'I Feel Something Warm Hit My Back'
Our Most Memorable Stories About Sinkholes in Brazil, Pennsylvania and FloridaNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
1

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station

Offbeat
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
2

Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases

News
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
3

16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops

Human Interest
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
4

Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out

News
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
5

Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth

Human Interest