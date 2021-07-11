Scientists in Australia Want to Help Solve Invasive Sea Urchin Threat by Encouraging People to Eat Them | Inside Edition

Scientists in Australia Want to Help Solve Invasive Sea Urchin Threat by Encouraging People to Eat Them

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:04 AM PDT, July 11, 2021

Sushi lovers may know urchin as uni. The underwater invaders are something of a delicacy in Japanese cuisine. There are even uni cocktails.

Australians are currently on the hunt for devastating prey: Sea urchins.

Urchins aren’t very large, but the spiny sea creatures are causing big problems for ocean habitats. Masses of urchins are known to sweep through kelp beds, decimating the marine flora.

But there is one way to address the urchin threat: by eating them.

"Sea urchins are moving through these reefs, sometimes in really dense fronts, almost like little armies moving along and clearing everything in their path," Dr. Paul Carnell from Deakin University explains.

"We can eat it and help solve an environmental problem at the same time."

Sushi lovers may know urchin as uni. The underwater invaders are something of a delicacy in Japanese cuisine. There are even uni cocktails. 

It’s hoped that human appetite for urchins can keep pace with urchins’ appetite for kelp. In the US, Pacific Purple Sea Urchins have destroyed 95% of the kelp forests between San Francisco and Oregon.

Kelp is a vital hedge against carbon dioxide accumulation — and thus, climate change — so it’s critical to protect kelp beds.

And if that means ordering a uni roll, uni bowl, or uni on toast, so be it.

Related Stories

Police Called to Remove Penguins Huddled in Sushi Shop
A Man Found a Spider That Looks Like Sushi in His Home
Athlete Banned From All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Buffet for Eating Too Much
Cheap Fish That Can Make You Sick Is Being Served in Some Sushi RestaurantsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows
Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows
1

Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows

Offbeat
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing
2

Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing

Crime
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000
3

Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000

Human Interest
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide
4

19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide

Human Interest
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens
5

Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens

Animals