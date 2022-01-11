Scientists in England Discover Giant 180-Million-Year-Old Sea Dragon

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:14 PM PST, January 11, 2022

Ichthyosaurs were large marine reptiles similar in shape to dolphins, and they grew up to be around 82 feet.

What began as a routine landscaping measure in England turned into a historic find when the remains of a massive sea dragon were discovered.

The fossilized remains were of an ichthyosaur, the largest of its kind discovered in the U.K. They were giant marine reptiles similar in shape to dolphins, and they grew up to be around 82 feet.

This 32-foot long fossil that lived 180 million years ago was discovered in February 2021.

A conservationist found the remains during a routine draining of a lagoon island for re-landscaping.

Known as sea dragons because of their large eyes and teeth, ichthyosaurs went extinct around 90 million years ago. 

