‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested for Allegedly Sexual Assaulting Multiple Women
Investigators say Eric Weinberg has a long history of preying on women sexually.
Eric Weinberg, a Hollywood producer who worked on shows like “Scrubs” and “Californication,” has been arrested for sexual assault, officials said.
According to the LAPD, Weinberg has a long history of preying on women sexually.
He allegedly targeted victims in public places by pretending to be a photographer to lure women trying to make it in Hollywood into his home.
Once inside, alleged victims said Weinberg sexually assaulted them. The women often never spoke out about the alleged attacks because they were afraid that they would be blacklisted in the industry.
Weinberg’s alleged crimes were committed between 2012 and 2019, the LAPD said. Investigators allege his behavior went on for 30 years and hope that more women who were victimized eventually come forward.
Weinberg is being held on $3,225,000 bail. The District Attorney's office is reviewing the case to determine if charges are appropriate.
