Search Continues for Grizzly Bear That Pulled Woman Out of Tent and Killed Her in Montana Camp Site | Inside Edition

Search Continues for Grizzly Bear That Pulled Woman Out of Tent and Killed Her in Montana Camp Site

News
Leah Lokan
Hammer Nutrition
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:56 AM PDT, July 9, 2021

California native and avid bicyclist Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was camping in Ovando where a bear fatally attacked her Tuesday.

A 65-year-old woman was camping in a small Montana town when a grizzly bear ripped her from her tent and fatally attacked her, and authorities are still searching for the animal responsible.

Leah David Lokan of Chico, California was on a biking trip when she set up at a camp sire early Tuesday in the small town of Ovando. The bear had entered her campsite before the attack and returned a few hours later to her tent and pulled her out, The Great Falls Tribune reported. The bear's image was captured by a surveillance camera near the attack site. 

The bear also reportedly went into town and entered a chicken coop, eating several chickens, the outlet reported. 

"There was an earlier contact with the bear prior to the event," Powel County Sheriff Roselles said, according to CBS News. "The bear basically came back into the campsite. It wandered into a campsite a couple different times." 

Lokan, an avid bicyclist, was cycling the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route when she was mauled by the bear. She completed in 2015 in the Mammoth National Championship Enduro and won in the "Women 60+" category. 

Her hometown community is grappling with the devastating loss and remember Lokan as a "daring cook, competitive cyclist, and a loving human being," KRCR reported.

"She always had a smile on her face. She loved life. She loved her doggy," a friend told the outlet.

A group of wildlife specialists is actively searching for the bear and a possible "daybed" where the animal might be sleeping, according to reports. There are about five traps around the area.

Related Stories

Missing Hiker Survives After Multiple Bears Confront Her in Alaskan Mountains
Teen Speaks Out After Surviving Terrifying Tiger Attack at Tennessee Animal Sanctuary
Man Survives Near-Death Attack By Leopard He Wanted to 'Play With’ is Now Suing the Animal Sanctuary: Report
Baby Donkey Recovers from a Wild Animal Attack with Her Mother By Her SideNews

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows
Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows
1

Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows

Offbeat
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing
2

Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing

Crime
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000
3

Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000

Human Interest
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide
4

19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide

Human Interest
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens
5

Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens

Animals