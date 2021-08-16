Shark Sightings in New York and in Spain Have Swimmers and Officials on High Alert | Inside Edition

Shark Sightings in New York and in Spain Have Swimmers and Officials on High Alert

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:29 PM PDT, August 16, 2021

There have been several shark sightings recently in Spain, Queens, and Long Island.

Imagine swimming around and then stumbling on an eight-foot-long shark. This happened at a beach in Benidorm, Spain. Swimmers caught an eyeful when a disoriented female blue shark got a little too close for comfort.

Coast guards and volunteers from Valencia's Oceanographic Foundation were quickly on the case giving the shark a blood test to determine its health.

Local wildlife officials say when this species comes this close to shore, it's usually because it is sick or injured. But affter examining this shark, they found that she had no visible wounds and her free.

Others who can relate to seeing sharks up close are some New Yorkers. 

Rockaway Beach in Queens was closed for a day because swimmers saw so many sharks in the water. Once it reopened, news helicopters still spotted some lurking in the water. 

On neighboring Long Island, officials say there have been over 20 shark sightings so far this summer. Experts say one reason is the sharks are after the bunker fish that are now swimming closer to shore.

Related Stories

Three Swimmers Attacked by Sharks in One Week Off Florida's Atlantic Coast
New York Man Convicted of Trying to Sell Sharks on Internet 
Glow-in-the-Dark Sharks Discovered in Gulf of Mexico
500,000 Sharks Might Be Needed to Create COVID-19 VaccineAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
1

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group

Inspirational
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
2

Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight

News
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
3

2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts

Animals
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
4

Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas

Human Interest
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
5

QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say

Crime