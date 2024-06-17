Sherri Papini’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Her Kidnapping Hoax Arrest

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:23 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

According to a report during a court-ordered supervised visit with her two young children, Sherri Papini told them she was writing children’s books.

The ex-husband of Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping, is speaking out after Sherri claimed that she is now writing children’s books. The revelation comes as Hulu is set to air a documentary about her hoax: “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.”

Papini, a mother of two, vanished while jogging in 2016, sparking a nationwide search. She reappeared three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day on the side of a freeway. She was found battered and branded. Papini claimed she had been taken by two Hispanic women.

Papini stuck to her fake abduction story for six years until she was arrested for making up the story. She spent 10 months in prison, ended up divorced and lost custody of her children.

For the first time since Papini’s arrest, her ex-husband, Keith Papini, is speaking out. 

“She made us all believe that her story was true. Every single day she committed to the lie,” Keith told Good Morning America’s Matt Gutman. “The amount of fear that our family lived in, that was fake, is excruciating.”

Now, Keith says, Sherri is writing two children’s books.

According to a report during a court-ordered supervised visit with her two young children, Sherri was overheard saying, “Do you know what an author is? Mommy’s also an author now. She’s writing two books.”

Sherri filed legal papers last April asking that her ex-husband contribute $30,000 to help her pay legal fees in the custody battle over their children.

Sherris has a new boyfriend, widowed auto dealership owner Shawn Hibdon. They were spotted by Daily Mail kissing in a parking lot near their home in northern California.

Related Stories

6 Kids, Including 9-Year-Old, Charged in Friend's Drowning Death: Cops
A Look at Those Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Jamey Noel Probe
Parents of Bullied Girl Who Died by Suicide Speak Out, Demand Change
17-Year-Old Driving Donuts in Parking Lot Flees From Atlanta Police Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
1

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers

News
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
2

Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom

News
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
3

Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition

News
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
4

Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense

Crime
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
5

San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark

News