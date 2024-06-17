The ex-husband of Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping, is speaking out after Sherri claimed that she is now writing children’s books. The revelation comes as Hulu is set to air a documentary about her hoax: “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.”

Papini, a mother of two, vanished while jogging in 2016, sparking a nationwide search. She reappeared three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day on the side of a freeway. She was found battered and branded. Papini claimed she had been taken by two Hispanic women.

Papini stuck to her fake abduction story for six years until she was arrested for making up the story. She spent 10 months in prison, ended up divorced and lost custody of her children.

For the first time since Papini’s arrest, her ex-husband, Keith Papini, is speaking out.

“She made us all believe that her story was true. Every single day she committed to the lie,” Keith told Good Morning America’s Matt Gutman. “The amount of fear that our family lived in, that was fake, is excruciating.”

Now, Keith says, Sherri is writing two children’s books.

According to a report during a court-ordered supervised visit with her two young children, Sherri was overheard saying, “Do you know what an author is? Mommy’s also an author now. She’s writing two books.”

Sherri filed legal papers last April asking that her ex-husband contribute $30,000 to help her pay legal fees in the custody battle over their children.

Sherris has a new boyfriend, widowed auto dealership owner Shawn Hibdon. They were spotted by Daily Mail kissing in a parking lot near their home in northern California.