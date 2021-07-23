Shoplifters Don't Seem Worried About Being Caught as New Law Can Deem Thefts Under $950 a Misdemeanor | Inside Edition

Shoplifters Don't Seem Worried About Being Caught as New Law Can Deem Thefts Under $950 a Misdemeanor

Human Interest
By Johanna Li
First Published: 5:36 AM PDT, July 23, 2021

A Houston Best Buy employee told Inside Edition he was fired after a scuffle with a suspected shoplifter.

Two shoplifters were caught on camera strolling out of a store, one carrying a giant bag apparently filled with stolen items. And, they didn’t seem too worried about getting into trouble.

One of the bandits didn’t even wear a mask as he walked away with jeans still on the hanger. The other thief looked right into the camera as he casually strolled out with clothes and the bag.

Their shoplifting spree was filmed by a customer, who followed the suspects out of the Los Angeles TJ Maxx store and posted the video to Instagram.

And, despite the recording of their act, they got away.

LAPD Sergent Jerretta Sandoz explained that criminals are now emboldened after a recent law made shoplifting less than $950 worth of goods a misdemeanor charge instead of a felony.

While California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law allowing “organized retail theft” to be classified as a felony, it’s unclear how effective the law will be because it’s still up to local prosecutors to decide whether or not to charge.

Recently, in San Francisco, thieves were caught on camera fleeing Neiman Marcus, a high end department store, arms loaded with expensive designer handbags.

Also in the Bay Area, stunned customers watched as a shoplifter stuffed a plastic bag filled with merchandise from a Walgreens Drug Store.

When the security guard tried to grab the bag, the thief escaped on his bike.

At a Best Buy location in Houston, an employee grabbed at a suspect’s backpack that he said was filled with stolen goods. They ended up in a tug-of-war scuffle that made it past store doors.

The Best Buy employee managed to wrestle the bag away.

But, instead of being treated as a hero, he told Inside Edition that he was ultimately fired for approaching a customer when he said the company said shouldn’t have.

Related Stories

Self-Proclaimed 'Incel' Allegedly Plotted Mass Shooting Targeting Sorority Members at Ohio College: DOJ
White Alabama Councilman Refuses to Resign After Using the N-Word During Public Meeting
Man With COVID-19 Pretended to Be His Wife to Get Onto Flight, Cops Say
Chicago Woman Believes Dog Sitter Sold Her Dog OnlineAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

13-Year-Old Smacked by Seagull While on Slingshot Ride at New Jersey Amusement Park
13-Year-Old Smacked by Seagull While on Slingshot Ride at New Jersey Amusement Park
1

13-Year-Old Smacked by Seagull While on Slingshot Ride at New Jersey Amusement Park

Offbeat
Image of JJ Vallow Taken on the Alleged Last Day He Was Alive Included in New Police Report on Daybell Case
Image of JJ Vallow Taken on the Alleged Last Day He Was Alive Included in New Police Report on Daybell Case
2

Image of JJ Vallow Taken on the Alleged Last Day He Was Alive Included in New Police Report on Daybell Case

Crime
Slain University of South Carolina Student Suffered 'Heinous Acts,' Prosecutors Say
Slain University of South Carolina Student Suffered 'Heinous Acts,' Prosecutors Say
3

Slain University of South Carolina Student Suffered 'Heinous Acts,' Prosecutors Say

Crime
Tennessee Man Embroiled in Twitter Handle Dispute Dies When Cops Show Up at His House on Bogus Tip
Tennessee Man Embroiled in Twitter Handle Dispute Dies When Cops Show Up at His House on Bogus Tip
4

Tennessee Man Embroiled in Twitter Handle Dispute Dies When Cops Show Up at His House on Bogus Tip

News
Grieving Mama Bear at Yosemite Won't Leave Her Baby's Side When Cub Gets Hit and Killed by Speeding Car
Grieving Mama Bear at Yosemite Won't Leave Her Baby's Side When Cub Gets Hit and Killed by Speeding Car
5

Grieving Mama Bear at Yosemite Won't Leave Her Baby's Side When Cub Gets Hit and Killed by Speeding Car

Animals