Two siblings have been charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old California college student Leilani Beauchamp, whose remains were found on Halloween following a holiday party, authorities said.

Jessica Quintanilla, 21 of Pittsburg, was arrested and charged with murder, police said. She is being held without bail. Her brother, 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla, was arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder and violating his parole for an earlier felony conviction of attempted murder, police said.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, authorities said.

Juan Parra-Peralta, 20, an airman out of Travis Air Force Base, was also arrested in connection with Beauchamp's death, but has not been charged and was released on bail, pending the ongoing investigation's outcome, according to a prosecutor.

“We have not made a decision as to whether we’re going to be charging him or not at this time,” said Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Sequeira. “Some people are witnesses. Some people are defendants,” he said, according to KTXL-TV.

“There is some indication it might’ve been a love triangle. But that’s all I can say,” Sequeira said Tuesday. “We have 65 pending homicides. The only thing that might be unusual about this case is, we don’t normally see, is we have a woman that’s a shooter. That’s not normal.”

Beauchamp was last seen leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento in the early morning hours of Saturday, with Parra-Peralta and another man, authorities said.

Her body was found Sunday in a home where Parra-Peralta was allegedly living, police said.

The charged suspects have not entered pleas. Arraignments for both were scheduled for late Thursday in Solano County Superior Court.

