Skater, 72, Found Dead After Group Falls Through Ice in California Reservoir
Eight people were skating on the frozen reservior and six fell into the freezing waters.
A 72-year-old skater was found dead after he and a group of six others fell through ice in a Northern California reservoir, CBS News reported.
The deceased was found 37 feet under water after the ice gave out from under the group, plunging them into the freezing water, CBS Sacramento reported.
A group of eight were skating at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe on Saturday when the incident occurred, CBS News reported.
The two skaters who did not fall helped those who did, but couldn't find William Smallfield, of Truckee, who was the farthest from the group, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday.
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office posted the statement and news on Facebook Sunday.
A multi-agency search involving dive teams and aerial surveillance started after authorities were called for help. A day after the incident, authorities found Smallfield’s body 37 feet beneath the water, The Independent reported.
Official urged skaters to stay off iced over lakes and reservoirs in the area.
